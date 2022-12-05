Go to the main site
    Two quakes hit Kazakhstan territory

    5 December 2022, 10:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted 741km west of Almaty at 00:41:05 am today, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergency.

    The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 5 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.38° north latitude, 67.78° east longitude.

    Earlier, on December 4, at 04:08:32pm, another quake measuring 3.8 on MPV scale hit 116km east of Almaty, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.04° north latitude, 78.32° east longitude.

    Both quakes occurred in the territory of Kazakhstan.


