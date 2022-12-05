Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Two quakes hit Kazakhstan territory

5 December 2022, 10:09
Two quakes hit Kazakhstan territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted 741km west of Almaty at 00:41:05 am today, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergency.

The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 5 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.38° north latitude, 67.78° east longitude.

Earlier, on December 4, at 04:08:32pm, another quake measuring 3.8 on MPV scale hit 116km east of Almaty, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.04° north latitude, 78.32° east longitude.

Both quakes occurred in the territory of Kazakhstan.


Photo: earninginmotion.com
Теги:
Related news
President appoints Oleg Kruk as acting Governor of Pavlodar region
Read also
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Prime Minister sets a number of tasks to new Governor of Pavlodar region
Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region
New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
Kazakh Arli Chontey 4th at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News