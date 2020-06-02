Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two pregnant women contracted coronavirus in Zhambyl region

Alzhanova Raushan
2 June 2020, 20:23
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The operational headquarters of Zhambyl region reported on the situation on coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

On June 1 Zhambyl region registered 13 cases of coronavirus infection. Six employees of one enterprise in Shu district were diagnosed with the COVID-19.

It was noted that two pregnant women in Taraz city tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Two other residents of Taraz who turned to medical facilities with signs of acute respiratory infection have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well. All patients were transported to an infectious diseases hospital.

As of 1st of June 393 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the region including 222 cases in Taraz. 196 people have defeated the infection.

