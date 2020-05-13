Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Two pregnant diagnosed with coronavirus give birth to healthy babies

    13 May 2020, 08:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two women diagnosed with coronavirus gave birth to healthy babies in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    A 29-year-old woman gave birth to a girl weighing 3,620 grams by C-section. Skilled surgeons, gynecologists, obstetrics and neonatologists of the regional perinatal centre helped welcome the baby.

    A baby boy weighting 4,270 grams was born to a mother, aged 24.

    The babies were tested for COVID-19, results are pending.

    Both women were hospitalized at 38th week of pregnancy. They were tested positive for coronavirus, showed no symptoms. Follwoing birth the babies were isolated. The state of their health is satisfactory.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan