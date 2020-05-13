Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two pregnant diagnosed with coronavirus give birth to healthy babies

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 May 2020, 08:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two women diagnosed with coronavirus gave birth to healthy babies in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

A 29-year-old woman gave birth to a girl weighing 3,620 grams by C-section. Skilled surgeons, gynecologists, obstetrics and neonatologists of the regional perinatal centre helped welcome the baby.

A baby boy weighting 4,270 grams was born to a mother, aged 24.

The babies were tested for COVID-19, results are pending.

Both women were hospitalized at 38th week of pregnancy. They were tested positive for coronavirus, showed no symptoms. Follwoing birth the babies were isolated. The state of their health is satisfactory.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
