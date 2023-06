Two planes collide tangentially at Russian airport

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two passenger planes collided tangentially at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

«On June 14, a grazing collision occurred between flights St. Petersburg-Irkutsk and St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad during the taxiing on the runway,» the source said. No casualties were reported.

The airport is working as normal.