Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Two planes collide in Frankfurt, no injuries

18 November 2019, 10:37
Two planes collide in Frankfurt, no injuries

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Korean Air said Sunday no one was hurt after one of its jets collided with an Air Namibia plane while it was waiting to move on the taxiway after landing at Frankfurt Airport.

The accident occurred Saturday at 6:20 p.m. (local time), affecting the horizontal stabilizer on its Boeing 777 jet and the wingtip of the Air Namibia jet, though the exact damage has yet to be determined, according to the carrier and local sources.

Korean Air said no passengers were injured as the Air Namibia jet was «moving at low speed on the ground.»

The accident caused a 21-hour delay in the damaged plane's return flight from Frankfurt to Seoul. Korean Air said it offered hotel accommodations and transportation for the passengers.

Source: Yonhap News

Incidents    Transport   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023