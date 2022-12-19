Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int’l Airport; no injuries reported

19 December 2022, 21:14
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Two passenger planes collided with each other at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, but no injuries were reported, the airport's operator said, Yonhap reports.

The tail wing of a Lao Airlines plane awaiting take-off scraped the main right wing of a Air Premia plane that was being towed at around 9:45 a.m., according to the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), the operator of the nation's largest airport.

There were 118 passengers aboard the Lao Airlines plane at the time, but no injuries were reported, the IIAC said.

The fight QV924 due to leave for Vientiane was cancelled, the officials said.

An aviation investigation committee under the land ministry is investigating the exact cause of the accident.

News