    Two people injured in carwash fire in the capital

    6 January 2020, 19:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in a carwash fire in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the city’s Emergency Situations Department.

    The fire occurred at about 4:53 p.m. at a carwash on the Sukhanberdin Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi vehicles in flames.

    As a result of the accident two people were injured. They were admitted to the City Hospital 1.

    The fire was eliminated at 5:37 p.m. The cause of the fire is being established. In total, 4 pieces of equipment and 20 personnel of the Nur-Sultan Emergency Situations Department were involved in firefighting.

    Alzhanova Raushan

