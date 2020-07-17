Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two people drown in separate incidents in Akmola rgn

Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 09:09
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two people have drowned over the past 24 hours in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To date, 12 people including 2 children have drowned in waters of Akmola region. The diseased people swam in undersigned areas.

On July 15, a 16-year-old boy drowned near the village of Enbekshilder in the Birzhan sal district. The same day, a 44-year-old man drowned while swimming in an undersigned area of Zhabay River in Atbasar town.

Aleksey Sovetov, head of the Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region, said that people should be more responsible and follow recommendations when spending time near water bodies and don't leave their children unattended.

