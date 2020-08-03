Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Two people drown in Aktobe region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 August 2020, 20:30
Two people drown in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 2 people have drowned in water reservoirs of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Department.

A young man drowned in the village of Akkemer, Mugalzhar district, on August 2. The young man was 17 years old. His body was retrieved by divers from a depth of 3.5 meters.

Rescuers found a body of a 34-year-old man on a 7-meters depth of the Ilek River, Alga district.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was drunk.


Aktobe region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region