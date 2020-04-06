Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Two patients die from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

    6 April 2020, 11:44

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Two patients died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

    One of them, born in 1931, suffered from diabetes. The second patient, born in 1956, had coronary heart disease, arterial hypertension, and diabetes.

    Both of them tested positive for COVID-19.

    Resuscitation measures to stabilize the health of the patients didn’t yield results. Currently, members of their families and other people with whom they contacted are identified and quarantined.

    In total, 584 cases of infection have been recorded in the country. Around 32 people recovered, seven died and treatment of the remaining 545 patients continues.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Azerbaijan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry