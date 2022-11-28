Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Two new schools open doors in Almaty

28 November 2022, 16:11
Two new schools open doors in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two more secondary schools each designed to provide facilities for 1,500 pupils were inaugurated at the Botakoz 2 and Dostyk districts of Almaty city, the city akimat’s press service reports.

960 pupils are set to study at school No.208. The language of instruction is Kazakh.

Another school will welcome 2,851 students. The languages of instruction there are Kazakh and Russian.

The new schools are equipped with interactive panels, SMART boards, and modern furniture.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries
Over 78% of special needs kids study at schools in Zhambyl rgn
Read also
Almaty to host final stage of Shertpe Kui Traditional Music Festival.
3.7M earthquake recorded east of Almaty city
University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey
Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis to be provided with rental housing
Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries
Abu Dhabi set to host world's largest championship for math puzzles in December
Pharmaceuticals worth KZT20bn provided for free in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
2 President in Russia for official visit
3 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
4 Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia
5 Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28

News