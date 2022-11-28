Two new schools open doors in Almaty

28 November 2022, 16:11

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two more secondary schools each designed to provide facilities for 1,500 pupils were inaugurated at the Botakoz 2 and Dostyk districts of Almaty city, the city akimat’s press service reports.

960 pupils are set to study at school No.208. The language of instruction is Kazakh.

Another school will welcome 2,851 students. The languages of instruction there are Kazakh and Russian.

The new schools are equipped with interactive panels, SMART boards, and modern furniture.