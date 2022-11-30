Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil

30 November 2022, 21:54
Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM São Paulo’s ABC Medical School reported Monday (Nov. 28) that university researchers have confirmed lineages BQ 1.1.17 and BQ 1.18 of subvariant BQ.1 of the coronavirus in Brazil. The patients are reported to live in Santo André and São Caetano do Sul, in Greater São Paulo.

Since September 2021, the university center has assisted agencies monitoring COVID-19. The cases caused by strains not yet detected in Brazil were identified in a batch of nine samples. Most were people infected with the BA.5 variant, and three showed the BQ.1 subvariant, Agencia Brasil reports.

Those infected with the new strains had mild COVID-19 symptoms. The new strains are not reported to be more transmissible or to have more severe effects than those currently


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Теги:
Related news
OIC countries to address US$ 63 billion halal products trade deficit: Report
Italy's GDP up 0.5% in third quarter says ISTAT
U.S. weekly flu hospitalizations hit record high since 2010
Read also
OIC countries to address US$ 63 billion halal products trade deficit: Report
Italy's GDP up 0.5% in third quarter says ISTAT
China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Japan's Oct. Industrial output falls 2.6% on month
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30
2 Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership
3 French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan
4 Kazakh President, EDF Director General meet
5 Kazakh Leader, President of Senate of France meet in Paris

News