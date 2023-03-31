Go to the main site
    Two new categories added to Nauryz award nomination list

    31 March 2023, 19:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Animation productions and documentaries are included into the list of nominations for the Nauryz award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The creative industry and TV shows have been rapidly growing in the country in the past few years… Domestic TV shows are popular in both domestic and foreign markets,» said Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali at the grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ Award.

    The minister went on to say that many Kazakhstani artists and directors demonstrate their works abroad.

    «There are plans to make the competition a tradition and hold it every year. The reason why the Nauryz awarding ceremony is held is that each March we look back over the past year. After a separate competition for TV shows had been announced, it was decided to include animation productions and documentaries as well,» said the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister.

    Notably, the grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ Award is taking place in the Kazakh capital. The winners in 13 nominations are to receive a special statuette and one million tenge in money prize. Applications for the Nauryz award were announced open on February 24.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

