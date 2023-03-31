Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Two new categories added to Nauryz award nomination list

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2023, 19:46
Two new categories added to Nauryz award nomination list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Animation productions and documentaries are included into the list of nominations for the Nauryz award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The creative industry and TV shows have been rapidly growing in the country in the past few years… Domestic TV shows are popular in both domestic and foreign markets,» said Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali at the grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ Award.

The minister went on to say that many Kazakhstani artists and directors demonstrate their works abroad.

«There are plans to make the competition a tradition and hold it every year. The reason why the Nauryz awarding ceremony is held is that each March we look back over the past year. After a separate competition for TV shows had been announced, it was decided to include animation productions and documentaries as well,» said the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister.

Notably, the grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ Award is taking place in the Kazakh capital. The winners in 13 nominations are to receive a special statuette and one million tenge in money prize. Applications for the Nauryz award were announced open on February 24.


Entertainment   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants