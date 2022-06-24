Go to the main site
    Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in São Paulo

    24 June 2022, 15:43

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Health authorities in São Paulo state have confirmed two more cases of monkeypox. A total of seven have been confirmed so far—three in the capital, two in Indaiatuba, one in Santo André, and another in Vinhedo, Agencia Brasil reports.

    «Patients are showing good evolution and are isolated at home and monitored by the epidemiological surveillance in their cities, with the support of the state,» a note reads.

    All cases are said to have been imported, with history of travel to Europe.

    Prevention

    To prevent the disease, the authorities advise people to avoid close or intimate contact with sick individuals until all wounds have healed, avoid contact with material used by the sick person—like bedding—and keep hands clean with soap, water, and hand sanitizer.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

