Two multi-storey residential buildings to be used as quarantine facility in Atyrau subway

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two multi-storey residential buildings located in a subway of Atyrau will be used for isolating the people who contacted COVID-19 patients. 480 apartments have already been prepared for this purpose, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Governor of the region Rinat Dzhanglishov, 10 multi-storey 240-apartment buildings are under construction in Bereke microdistrict of the city today. Three buildings are ready for settlement, while one of them was donated to the owners of unsafe houses.

Two more residential buildings are also ready for living. However, due to the spread of coronavirus infection in the region, it was decided to use them as an isolation unit, «said Rinat Dzhanglishov

He added, that two 9-storey buildings with 240 apartments each will be fully isolated by policemen. Disinfection procedures are underway there.

«The isolation unit does not pose any risk for the population. All those who contacted infected persons will be temporarily accommodated here,» says Rinat Dzhanglishov.

In future, upon further accommodation, the buildings will be disinfected three times a day.



