    Two more steppe fires break out in Karaganda rgn

    15 August 2019, 12:00

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two more fires broke out in the steppe in Karkaralinsk district in Karaganda region.

    One of the fires was brought under control. Firefighters are still tackling the second fire razing 49 ha of dried grass, Kazinform reports.

    Besides,fire engulfs steppe in Shetsky, Aktogai and Nura districts.

    For thepast 24 hours, 11 steppe fires were put out in Shetsky, Abai, Bukhar-Zhyrau andOsakarovka districts. The area burnt ranges between 5 ha and 48 ha.


    As earlier reported,dried grass caught fire on August 12 in Karkaralinsk district spreading furtherover the forests. As of today the area burned is about 2,500 ha.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

