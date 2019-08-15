Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 August 2019, 12:00
Two more steppe fires break out in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two more fires broke out in the steppe in Karkaralinsk district in Karaganda region.

One of the fires was brought under control. Firefighters are still tackling the second fire razing 49 ha of dried grass, Kazinform reports.

Besides, fire engulfs steppe in Shetsky, Aktogai and Nura districts.

For the past 24 hours, 11 steppe fires were put out in Shetsky, Abai, Bukhar-Zhyrau and Osakarovka districts. The area burnt ranges between 5 ha and 48 ha.

As earlier reported, dried grass caught fire on August 12 in Karkaralinsk district spreading further over the forests. As of today the area burned is about 2,500 ha.

