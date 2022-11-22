Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty

22 November 2022, 10:28

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two more earthquakes hit near Almaty, the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The first quake measuring 4.2 on MPV scale occurred 120km south of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.13° north latitude, 76.81° east longitude.

The epicenter of the second quake was 264km northeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its MPV magnitude made 5.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.55° north latitude, 79.63° east longitude.

Фото: www.aa.com.tr

