    Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea’s nuclear test site

    13 August 2023, 13:11

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Two minor natural earthquakes struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

    The first earthquake of 2.7 magnitude occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 3:13 a.m., while the second of 2.3 magnitude struck 42 km north-northwest of Kilju at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

    The epicenter of the first earthquake was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.19 degrees east at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter of the second quake was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said.

    Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

    In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area.

    Natural disasters World News
