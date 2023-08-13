Two minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea’s nuclear test site

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Two minor natural earthquakes struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

The first earthquake of 2.7 magnitude occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 3:13 a.m., while the second of 2.3 magnitude struck 42 km north-northwest of Kilju at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter of the first earthquake was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.19 degrees east at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter of the second quake was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area.