    Two men killed after SUV collides with Karaganda region

    17 December 2019, 21:08

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A freight train and a SUV collided at a railway crossing near the city of Balkhash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    An accident occurred 37 kilometers from the city of Balkhash at a railway crossing which was not equipped with a barrier. A freight train collided with Toyota Prado driven by a 56-year-old resident of Balkhash.

    As a result of the accident, the driver of Toyota Prado and its 33-year-old passenger died from the injuries on the spot. Another passenger of the vehicle was admitted to a nearby medical facility.

    A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Karaganda region
