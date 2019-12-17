Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two men killed after SUV collides with Karaganda region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 December 2019, 21:08
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A freight train and a SUV collided at a railway crossing near the city of Balkhash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An accident occurred 37 kilometers from the city of Balkhash at a railway crossing which was not equipped with a barrier. A freight train collided with Toyota Prado driven by a 56-year-old resident of Balkhash.

As a result of the accident, the driver of Toyota Prado and its 33-year-old passenger died from the injuries on the spot. Another passenger of the vehicle was admitted to a nearby medical facility.

A pre-trial investigation was launched.

Karaganda region   
