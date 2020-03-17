Two large cities of Kazakhstan to be on quarantine from Mar 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Presidential Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency has held today its session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform reports.

Given the complicated situation related to the spread of COVID-19 infection in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and to prevent the spread of coronavirus in other cities of Kazakhstan, the Commission took a decision to launch additional restrictive, preventive and anti-epidemiological measures in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the PM’s press office informs.

The measures which will come into effect as of 00:00am March 19 include:

- The introduction of quarantine and launch of large-scale sanitary and anti-epidemic measures;

- Establishing the perimeter of the quarantine area and determining entry / exit points;

- Restriction on the movement of people and on entry / exit of vehicles;

- Ensuring non-stop operation of special health institutions in three categories: for those infected, suspected of infection and those quarantined;

- Identifying sectors of the territory of cities and their borders to restrict the movement of citizens. Identifying the organizations for food supply to the population;

- Suspension or restriction of the movement of public transport in the daytime and suspension at night;

- Suspension of operation of non-food market places, large shopping centers and malls, except for the facilities located in them for the sale of food and medicines;

- Establishment of a new mode of operation of public catering facilities on the principle of «delivery to customers,» with the strengthening of sanitary and anti-epidemiological measures;

- Reorganization of the work hours of the public service centers;

- Determining the daily need of the population in quarantine areas and each of the sectors in food stuffs, medicines, life support items and basic necessities;

- Other organizational measures.