24 August 2022 11:24

Two killed in head-on crash in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Two people were killed in a road accident in Kyzylorda region on August 22, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

Two vehicles – Volkswagen Transporter and Audi – crashed head-on on Samara-Shymkent highway near Torebai Bi village on Tuesday, at 04:00 pm.

As a result, two female passengers of Audi died at the scene of the accident, two more passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.

An investigation is underway.


Photo: polisia.kz




