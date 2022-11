Two killed in car crash in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident in Aktobe region, the Telegram Channel of the POLISIA.KZ reads.

On October 9 at 10:00 a.m. a 61-year-old driver, who crossed into the oncoming lane on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway, collided with another vehicle. As a result, both passengers died on the spot.

Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ