Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Two killed, firefighter missing in flood in southern Brazil

2 December 2022, 08:20
Two killed, firefighter missing in flood in southern Brazil

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM At least two people were killed and a firefighter is missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Santa Catarina state in southern Brazil, according to the local fire department and regional civil defense office on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

One man died in a landslide that destroyed his home in the city of Brusque, and another was fatally electrocuted while crossing a flooded street in Palhoca, a town next to the state capital Florianopolis.

Meanwhile, a firefighter went missing when his boat sank off the coast of the seaside resort of Navegantes in Santa Catarina.

More than 600 people were evacuated from their homes in the state that borders Argentina.

Previously on Tuesday, rescuers were searching for people believed to be buried under tons of mud in the neighboring state of Parana after a landslide on Monday hit a highway in the city of Guaratuba.

According to information issued on Wednesday by the Parana authorities, two people died, some 30 were reported missing, and six were rescued after the landslide dragged 16 vehicles off a cliff in a difficult-to-access mountain region.


Photo: REUTERS

Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion
Read also
Early flu season, COVID-19, RSV causes for concern in Europe, health leaders say
Fresh storm front to hit Italy this weekend
Seoul police chief quizzed over Itaewon crowd crush
These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
Top environment officials of S. Korea, China, Japan discuss fine dust, carbon neutrality
Russia records huge drop in November COVID cases
Dubai to host world’s largest mental health congress for children and adolescents
Brazil partners up with Google to issue flood warnings
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
2 Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Switzerland on paid employment of diplomatic mission officials’ family members
3 Brazil partners up with Google to issue flood warnings
4 Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo
5 António Guterres and Ban Ki-moon congratulate Tokayev on reelection

News