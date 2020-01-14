Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two Kazakhstanis stuck in Philippines after volcano eruption

14 January 2020, 07:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh tourists cannot return home from the Philippines, Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstani citizens were not injured by the volcanic eruption, according to the Embassy in Jakarta. Two tourists only contacted us who said that they cannot return home from Manila. They have changed their tickets and will depart from another city on January 15,» Smadyarov said.

In his words, the Airport of Manila remains closed. The flights have been cancelled.


