Two Kazakhstanis rise in ATP’s Singles Rankings

5 December 2022, 12:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis player Alexander Bublik retained his spot in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

This week Bublik is ranked 37th in the world. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan climbed three spots up to land the 143rd line of the ATP’s Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin also rose one spot up to number 191.

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the world’s top tennis player followed by his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal. Norwegian Casper Ruud is placed 3rd in the world.

Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski and American Rajeev Ram are the world’s top 3 men’s doubles players, according to the updated ATP Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik are ranked 47th, 52nd and 169th, respectively.

Photo: sports.kz