Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Two Kazakhstanis rise in ATP’s Singles Rankings

5 December 2022, 12:12
Two Kazakhstanis rise in ATP’s Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis player Alexander Bublik retained his spot in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

This week Bublik is ranked 37th in the world. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan climbed three spots up to land the 143rd line of the ATP’s Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin also rose one spot up to number 191.

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the world’s top tennis player followed by his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal. Norwegian Casper Ruud is placed 3rd in the world.

Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski and American Rajeev Ram are the world’s top 3 men’s doubles players, according to the updated ATP Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik are ranked 47th, 52nd and 169th, respectively.


Photo: sports.kz

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Related news
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Read also
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Prime Minister sets a number of tasks to new Governor of Pavlodar region
Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region
New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News