Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
19 August 2022 11:41

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstani female wrestlers – Altyn Shagayeva (53kg) and Anastassiya Panasevich (72kg) – have qualified for the U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals being held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

In semi-finals, Shagayeva confidently pinned Egyptian Atef Mohamed to the mat. She will face Antim from India in the final tournament.

Panasevich, in turn, defeated Japanese Sumire Niikura in the semifinals. She will fight against Amit Elor from the U.S. in the final round.

Photo: olympic.kz

