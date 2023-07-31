Go to the main site
    Two Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Türkiye

    31 July 2023, 11:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement about the Kazakh nationals injured in a road accident in Turkiye, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry’s press service, the accident occurred on July 30 in Alanya, when a minibus carrying 12 nationals of Kazakhstan crashed into a truck. Those injured were rushed into nearby hospitals.

    The Consul of Kazakhstan immediately left for Alanya, where he met with the accident victims.

    Two out of 12 compatriots are in a moderately severe condition. They have undergone a surgery and now receive all required treatment.

    «The condition of other 10 Kazakhstanis including four children is evaluated as satisfactory, there is no threat to their lives. All of them have medical insurance cards. Kazakhstani diplomats in Antalya are in a constant contact with our compatriots,» the Ministry says.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Kazakhstan and Turkey
