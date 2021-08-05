Go to the main site
    Two Kazakhstanis face loss in freestyle wrestling event at Olympic Games

    5 August 2021, 11:49

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes faced loss in the freestyle wrestling events at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan’s Akhmetova lost to Roksana Zasina of Poland 2-3 in the Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Another Kazakhstani Yusup Batirmurzaev who had a 10-2 lead in the fight against German Gennadij Cudinovic lost via pinfall in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final. Batirmurzaev is to face off against Mongolian Munkhtur Lkhagvagerel in the quarterfinal.

    Notably, Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev will take on Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the Men’s 57kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match at the Olympics.

    So far Team Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

