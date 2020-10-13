Go to the main site
    Two Kazakhstanis died in South Korea

    13 October 2020, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Two nationals of Kazakhstan have died on October 12 in South Korea in the workplace,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.

    According to the preliminary information of the local police, the workers died due to violation of life saving rules at a job. The investigation is underway.

    The consular department of the Embassy is set to prepare all required documents to airlift the bodies of the deceased Kazakh citizens back home.


    Photo credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Incidents
