Two Kazakhstanis advance at U.S. Open doubles events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2021, 11:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Andreas Mies of Germany have reached the second round of the U.S. Open by eliminating a Spanish duo in the opening round, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-German tandem seeded 15th at the tournament stunned Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4.

In the second-round match Golubev and Mies will face Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Nikola Cacic of Serbia.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas together with Russian Varvara Gracheva edged out Japanese Misaki Doi and German Anna-Lena Friedsam in a three-set match 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Next Diyas and Gracheva will clash with 15th-seeded Czech duo Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka for a chance to reach the third round of the Grand Slam.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
