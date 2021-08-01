Go to the main site
    Two Kazakhstani wrestlers lose in 1/8 finals at Olympics

    1 August 2021, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes were defeated in the wrestling events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Elmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan lost to Kyrgyz Aiperi Medet Kyzy 1-8 in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/8 Finals at the Tokyo Olympics,

    Another Kazakhstani Mirambek Ainagulov handed an early defeat in the bout against Zholaman Zharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in the Men’s Greco-Roman 1/8 Eliminations.

    Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

