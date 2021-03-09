Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two Kazakhstani tennis players to face each other in St Petersburg

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2021, 21:02
SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players have reached the second round of the ATP Challenger – Grand Palace Championship by Formula TX in Saint Petersburg, Russia with the prize pool of $52,080, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

At the start of the tournament Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev destroyed Uzbek Vaja Uzakov in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The match lasted only for 33 minutes.

In the next round, Yevseyev will face another Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko who stunned Nino Serdarusic of Croatia. Popko defeat the Croatian tennis player in a two set match 6-4, 6-4.

The ATP Challenger in Saint Petersburg is set to run through March 14.

