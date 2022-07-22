Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Two Kazakhstani tennis players out of EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

    22 July 2022 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi crashed out of the first round of the ATP’s EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Seeded 4th at the tournament, the Kazakh-Pakistani duo was eliminated by Spanish tandem Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in straight sets 6-7, 3-6. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired four aces and made two double faults during the match.

    The Spaniards will face Dutch Robin Haase and Austrian Philipp Oswald who stunned Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland at the start of the tournament.

    2nd-seed Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev together with Ariel Behar of Uruguay also lost in the first-round match of the tournament. They were edged out by Czech Roman Jebavy and British Jonny O’Mara.

    The tournament will run from July 18 through July 24 with the prize pool of €534,555,


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association