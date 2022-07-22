Qazaq TV
Two Kazakhstani tennis players out of EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
22 July 2022 11:48

Two Kazakhstani tennis players out of EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi crashed out of the first round of the ATP’s EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Seeded 4th at the tournament, the Kazakh-Pakistani duo was eliminated by Spanish tandem Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in straight sets 6-7, 3-6. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired four aces and made two double faults during the match.

The Spaniards will face Dutch Robin Haase and Austrian Philipp Oswald who stunned Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland at the start of the tournament.

2nd-seed Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev together with Ariel Behar of Uruguay also lost in the first-round match of the tournament. They were edged out by Czech Roman Jebavy and British Jonny O’Mara.

The tournament will run from July 18 through July 24 with the prize pool of €534,555,


Photo: olympic.kz

