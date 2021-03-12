Go to the main site
    Two Kazakhstani boxers reach semis at tournament in Germany

    12 March 2021, 17:37

    COLOGNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Saken Bibosynov and Aibek Oralbai have reached the semifinal of the Cologne World Cup in Germany, Kazinform reports.

    In the 52kg class Saken Bibosynov was victorious over the German boxer, and Aibek Oralbai defeated the Belgian boxer in the 91kg weight category.

    In the 69kg class another Kazakhstani Aslanbek Shymbergenov lost to the German boxer in the quarter-final fight.

    The Cologne World Cup is currently underway in the German city of Cologne. Team Kazakhstan is represented at the event by boxers in various weight categories.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

