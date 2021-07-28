Two Kazakhstani boxers defeated in Tokyo Olympics Round of 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani boxing team has faced another two losses at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan’s Serik Temirzhanov lost to US boxer Duke Regan 0:5 in the men’s 57kg boxing competition Round of 16.

Bekzad Nurdauletov was defeated by Russian Imam Khatayev 1-4 in the men’s 81kg event.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was sensationally stunned by Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



