    Two Kazakhstani athletes fail in high jump qualifying rounds at Olympics

    5 August 2021, 10:55

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya and Kristina Ovchinnikova failed to qualify for the Women’s High Jump Finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Nadezhda Dubovitskaya and Kristina Ovchinnikova of Kazakhstan competing in Group A and B of the Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds finished 28th both with jumps of 1.86 meters.

    So far Team Kazakhstan won four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics – two bronze medals in weightlifting, one – in judo and one – in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

