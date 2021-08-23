Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two Kazakh tennis players up in WTA Singles’ Ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 August 2021, 18:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost one spot in the updated WTA Singles’ Ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 22-year-old Rybakina moved to number 20 in the WTA Singles’ Ranking with 3,083 points.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas climbed two spots up to number 33 and number 110, respectively.

Australian Ashleigh Barty dominates the WTA Singles’ Ranking with 10,185 points. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka with 7,010 points. Japanese Naomi Osaka slid to number 3 with 6,666 points.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
