Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Two Kazakh tennis players propel into ATP 250 semifinal in Morocco

    8 April 2022, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have strolled into the semifinals of the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Top-seed duo of Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and French Fabrice Martin defeated local wildcard tandem Elliot Benchetrit and Lamine Ouahab in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.

    Golubev and Martin will face Italian Andrea Vavassori and Polish Jan Zielinski in the semis.

    As for Nedovyesov, he and his doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi eliminated the 2nd-seeded Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-4 in the opening match and then stunned Italians Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

    The Kazakhstani-Pakistani duo are to clash with Brazilian Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in their respective semifinal match.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana