Two Kazakh tennis players propel into ATP 250 semifinal in Morocco

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 07:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have strolled into the semifinals of the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seed duo of Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and French Fabrice Martin defeated local wildcard tandem Elliot Benchetrit and Lamine Ouahab in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.

Golubev and Martin will face Italian Andrea Vavassori and Polish Jan Zielinski in the semis.

As for Nedovyesov, he and his doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi eliminated the 2nd-seeded Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-4 in the opening match and then stunned Italians Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

The Kazakhstani-Pakistani duo are to clash with Brazilian Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in their respective semifinal match.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
