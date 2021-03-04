Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Two Kazakh Supreme Court judges relieved of posts

    4 March 2021, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been relieved of their posts today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Upon the recommendation of the Presidential Administration Anatoly Smolin and Serik Abnasirov were relieved of the posts of the judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Smolin was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment. From now on, he will serve as the Chairman of the Kostanay regional court.

    As for Abnasirov, he offered his resignation after reaching retirement age.

    Deputies of the Senate, upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, unanimously supported the proposal and made a decision to relieve the abovementioned judges of their posts.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Courts Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires