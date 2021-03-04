Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two Kazakh Supreme Court judges relieved of posts

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2021, 11:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been relieved of their posts today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Upon the recommendation of the Presidential Administration Anatoly Smolin and Serik Abnasirov were relieved of the posts of the judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Smolin was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment. From now on, he will serve as the Chairman of the Kostanay regional court.

As for Abnasirov, he offered his resignation after reaching retirement age.

Deputies of the Senate, upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, unanimously supported the proposal and made a decision to relieve the abovementioned judges of their posts.


Courts   Kazakhstan  
