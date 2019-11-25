Go to the main site
    Two Kazakh films claimed awards at Asian Film Festival Barcelona

    25 November 2019, 15:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh films claimed awards at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, Kazinform reports.

    The Girl and the Sea directed by Azizzhan Zairov and Mukhamed Mamyrbekov was named The Best Film in Panorama section, and Aruakh by Khuat Akhmetov received award for The Best Screenplay.

    Both films were shot at Kazakhfilm Studio.

    Three films shot by Kazakhfilm – Shynyrau (The Deep Well) by Zhanabek Zhetiruov, Satash by Tulegen Baitukenov and On the Edge by Aldiyar Bairakimov – also were selected for the Festival.

    The guests of the event were offered to watch around 100 films from 25 Asian countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture
