Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Two Kazakh boxers scoop gold at Thailand Open 2022

    9 April 2022, 17:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers hauled gold at the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov defeated Ian Clark Bautista in the gold medal round in the Men’s 57kg weight class. Bautista settled for silver.

    Nurbek Oralbai of Kazakhstan also completed his 81kg gold medal final with a win over Ashish Kumar, the silver medalist of the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships.

    Kazakh fighters Sultan Mussinov (-63kg) and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (-69kg) were stunned in their respective gold medal bouts and took home silver.

    One more Kazakhstani athlete Aibek Oralbai is set to enter the ring in Phuket later today.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that five Kazakhstani boxers propelled into the finals of the Thailand Open 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events